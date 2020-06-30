8131 Cedar Glen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated condo/Town home for lease off of Village Lake Drive in Charlotte, NC - Newly Renovated condo/Town home for lease off of Village Lake Drive in Charlotte, NC

Lakeside Community. This 2nd Floor condominium has 2 bedroom and 2 bath with central air and heat. It has the great room with gas-logged fireplace and a balcony accessible from the Living Room or Master Bedroom. The Master Bathroom comes with garden tub/shower. Second Bedroom has it's own bathroom, which is accessible to the hall as well. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.



Monroe Rd east, TL Village Lake Drive, TL Cedar Glen Drive REFLECTIONS II



(RLNE5307574)