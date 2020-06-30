All apartments in Charlotte
8131 Cedar Glen Drive

Location

8131 Cedar Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated condo/Town home for lease off of Village Lake Drive in Charlotte, NC - Newly Renovated condo/Town home for lease off of Village Lake Drive in Charlotte, NC
Lakeside Community. This 2nd Floor condominium has 2 bedroom and 2 bath with central air and heat. It has the great room with gas-logged fireplace and a balcony accessible from the Living Room or Master Bedroom. The Master Bathroom comes with garden tub/shower. Second Bedroom has it's own bathroom, which is accessible to the hall as well. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

Monroe Rd east, TL Village Lake Drive, TL Cedar Glen Drive REFLECTIONS II

(RLNE5307574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have any available units?
8131 Cedar Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have?
Some of 8131 Cedar Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Cedar Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Cedar Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Cedar Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Cedar Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 Cedar Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

