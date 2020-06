Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom end unit - 3 bedroom end unit in Hillside West. Open floor plan with hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a gas fireplace in the living room. Beautiful master bath and master walk-in closet. Unit has an enclosed patio and one car garage. Washer and dryer remain. Use of community pool included! Small pets considered.



(RLNE4580075)