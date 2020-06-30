All apartments in Charlotte
8001 Charter Oak Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

8001 Charter Oak Lane

8001 Charter Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8001 Charter Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Seven Eagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated townhouse in South Charlotte for rent and will be ready beginning April 15. Home is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2-story unit with high ceilings and a large enclosed patio, located in the Treva Woods community at the intersection of Johnston and Pineville-Matthews Roads. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, and appliances. Newly painted in a modern and calming grey color throughout, with new high quality carpet and new luxury vinyl plank floors. Included in rent is water, garbage/recycling, washer/dryer combo. HOA dues are covered by owner. One month rent due as a refundable deposit and $250 nonrefundable pet fee if applicable, $35 application fee. This is strictly a non-smoking home and applicants must have good credit to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

