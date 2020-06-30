8001 Charter Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated townhouse in South Charlotte for rent and will be ready beginning April 15. Home is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2-story unit with high ceilings and a large enclosed patio, located in the Treva Woods community at the intersection of Johnston and Pineville-Matthews Roads. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, and appliances. Newly painted in a modern and calming grey color throughout, with new high quality carpet and new luxury vinyl plank floors. Included in rent is water, garbage/recycling, washer/dryer combo. HOA dues are covered by owner. One month rent due as a refundable deposit and $250 nonrefundable pet fee if applicable, $35 application fee. This is strictly a non-smoking home and applicants must have good credit to be considered.