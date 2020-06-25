All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7905 Haverstraw Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7905 Haverstraw Ct
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

7905 Haverstraw Ct

7905 Haverstraw Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7905 Haverstraw Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Ranch home. Lots of space. 3/2 split floor plan. Large Master bedroom with garden tub and skylight in master Bath. Gas log fireplace. Fresh paint and flooring throughout. Shady backyard. Nice front porch
Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have any available units?
7905 Haverstraw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have?
Some of 7905 Haverstraw Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Haverstraw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Haverstraw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Haverstraw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 Haverstraw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct offer parking?
No, 7905 Haverstraw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7905 Haverstraw Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have a pool?
No, 7905 Haverstraw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have accessible units?
No, 7905 Haverstraw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Haverstraw Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Haverstraw Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte