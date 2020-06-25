7905 Haverstraw Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Ranch home. Lots of space. 3/2 split floor plan. Large Master bedroom with garden tub and skylight in master Bath. Gas log fireplace. Fresh paint and flooring throughout. Shady backyard. Nice front porch

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).