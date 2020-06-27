All apartments in Charlotte
7811 Meridale Forest Drive
7811 Meridale Forest Drive

7811 Meridale Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Meridale Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Meridale subdivision - Built in 2018, this ~3000 s.f. home is loaded with upgrades and offers 5 BRs + spacious LOFT and 3.5 baths! Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring is throughout the main level. Main level has 5th BR with its own PRIVATE full bath--wonderful as guest or in-law suite! Gorgeous kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to foyer. Great room has gas fireplace. Beautiful back yard with treed backdrop for privacy! Located in the newer community of Meridale, highway access is a breeze. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have any available units?
7811 Meridale Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have?
Some of 7811 Meridale Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Meridale Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Meridale Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Meridale Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Meridale Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Meridale Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
