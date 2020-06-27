7811 Meridale Forest Drive

Amenities

Desirable Meridale subdivision - Built in 2018, this ~3000 s.f. home is loaded with upgrades and offers 5 BRs + spacious LOFT and 3.5 baths! Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring is throughout the main level. Main level has 5th BR with its own PRIVATE full bath--wonderful as guest or in-law suite! Gorgeous kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to foyer. Great room has gas fireplace. Beautiful back yard with treed backdrop for privacy! Located in the newer community of Meridale, highway access is a breeze. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool and more!