7804 Horsecroft Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The main level has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Good size breakfast area and living room with fireplace. Upstairs has bedrooms and laundry. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Large laundry room with utility sink. The home also has a screened porch, large deck, fenced yard and storage shed. Located on cul-de-sac lot in the Williamsburg community. Close to Rea Rd and Ballantyne Commons. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2125 deposit.