All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7804 Horsecroft Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7804 Horsecroft Court
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

7804 Horsecroft Court

7804 Horsecroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7804 Horsecroft Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This larger 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The main level has a formal sitting room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Good size breakfast area and living room with fireplace. Upstairs has bedrooms and laundry. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Large laundry room with utility sink. The home also has a screened porch, large deck, fenced yard and storage shed. Located on cul-de-sac lot in the Williamsburg community. Close to Rea Rd and Ballantyne Commons. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2125 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Horsecroft Court have any available units?
7804 Horsecroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Horsecroft Court have?
Some of 7804 Horsecroft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Horsecroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Horsecroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Horsecroft Court pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Horsecroft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7804 Horsecroft Court offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Horsecroft Court offers parking.
Does 7804 Horsecroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7804 Horsecroft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Horsecroft Court have a pool?
No, 7804 Horsecroft Court does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Horsecroft Court have accessible units?
No, 7804 Horsecroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Horsecroft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7804 Horsecroft Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte