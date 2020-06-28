7718 Sweet Fern Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous Move In Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Upscale Gated Community of Stongegrove at Whitehall, End-Unit Located Directly Across from the Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Huge Outdoor Pool and Hot Tub, and with an Attached 1-car Garage!



Nice Open Floor Plan, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Lush and Plush Carpeting Upstairs for all Bedrooms, Over-Sized Master Suite, Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Extra Closet (His & Hers), Garden Tub, Backyard Patio, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Care Included in Rent.



Lighted Sidewalks for Strolling throughout the Neighborhood. Easy access to I-485 and 77. Available for immediate occupancy.



Note: Accent Wall in Living Room can be painted, No Pets and No Shoes Carpets Upstairs. Very Clean Upscale Townhome, it won't last long!

