Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7718 Sweet Fern Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

7718 Sweet Fern Way

7718 Sweet Fern Way
Location

7718 Sweet Fern Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Move In Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Upscale Gated Community of Stongegrove at Whitehall, End-Unit Located Directly Across from the Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Huge Outdoor Pool and Hot Tub, and with an Attached 1-car Garage!

Nice Open Floor Plan, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Lush and Plush Carpeting Upstairs for all Bedrooms, Over-Sized Master Suite, Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Extra Closet (His & Hers), Garden Tub, Backyard Patio, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Care Included in Rent.

Lighted Sidewalks for Strolling throughout the Neighborhood. Easy access to I-485 and 77. Available for immediate occupancy.

Note: Accent Wall in Living Room can be painted, No Pets and No Shoes Carpets Upstairs. Very Clean Upscale Townhome, it won't last long!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have any available units?
7718 Sweet Fern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have?
Some of 7718 Sweet Fern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 Sweet Fern Way currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Sweet Fern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Sweet Fern Way pet-friendly?
No, 7718 Sweet Fern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way offer parking?
Yes, 7718 Sweet Fern Way offers parking.
Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 Sweet Fern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have a pool?
Yes, 7718 Sweet Fern Way has a pool.
Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have accessible units?
No, 7718 Sweet Fern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 Sweet Fern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7718 Sweet Fern Way does not have units with dishwashers.
