7636 Lady Bank Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:52 PM

7636 Lady Bank Drive

7636 Lady Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7636 Lady Bank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home in the Sought after community of Highland Creek. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring and gas fireplace in two-story great room. Formal dining room and additional sitting room. Master bathroom features garden tub, separate glass door shower and dual sink vanity. Wooded lot with spacious deck in back and fenced in yard. Attached two car garage. Great location and access to all community amenities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 5/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have any available units?
7636 Lady Bank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have?
Some of 7636 Lady Bank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7636 Lady Bank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7636 Lady Bank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7636 Lady Bank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7636 Lady Bank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7636 Lady Bank Drive offers parking.
Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7636 Lady Bank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have a pool?
No, 7636 Lady Bank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have accessible units?
No, 7636 Lady Bank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7636 Lady Bank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7636 Lady Bank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
