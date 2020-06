Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This first floor unit in the trendy Garden District of uptown Charlotte has two bedrooms and 2 baths and a nice center island. The main living area has wood floors and is bright and cheery. Stackable washer and dryer included. Uptown living convenient to everything, NoDa and I-277, Time Warner Arena and the light rail.

Owner will allow dogs 40# or under only.