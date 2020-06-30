Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 750 Brockbank Road.
750 Brockbank Road
750 Brockbank Road
750 Brockbank Road
No Longer Available
Location
750 Brockbank Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location. Woodlawn /Park rd. area, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, fence yard, level lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 Brockbank Road have any available units?
750 Brockbank Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 750 Brockbank Road currently offering any rent specials?
750 Brockbank Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Brockbank Road pet-friendly?
No, 750 Brockbank Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 750 Brockbank Road offer parking?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not offer parking.
Does 750 Brockbank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Brockbank Road have a pool?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not have a pool.
Does 750 Brockbank Road have accessible units?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Brockbank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Brockbank Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Brockbank Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
