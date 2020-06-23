All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7455 Red Mulberry Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

7455 Red Mulberry Way

7455 Red Mulberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

7455 Red Mulberry Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Beautiful townhome, built in 2017, in the gated Stonegrove Community. Tons of upgrades! Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to spacious great room & dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master w/ 2 closets, & HUGE soaking tub. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Washer/dryer included! 1 car garage + 2 parking spaces. Community pool/fitness & putting green. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.

** This is a tenant procurement, owner will be managing property once a lease is executed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have any available units?
7455 Red Mulberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have?
Some of 7455 Red Mulberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 Red Mulberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
7455 Red Mulberry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 Red Mulberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 7455 Red Mulberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 7455 Red Mulberry Way does offer parking.
Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7455 Red Mulberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 7455 Red Mulberry Way has a pool.
Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have accessible units?
No, 7455 Red Mulberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 Red Mulberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7455 Red Mulberry Way has units with dishwashers.
