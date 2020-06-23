7455 Red Mulberry Way

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green garage

Beautiful townhome, built in 2017, in the gated Stonegrove Community. Tons of upgrades! Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to spacious great room & dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master w/ 2 closets, & HUGE soaking tub. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Washer/dryer included! 1 car garage + 2 parking spaces. Community pool/fitness & putting green. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.



** This is a tenant procurement, owner will be managing property once a lease is executed.