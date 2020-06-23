7455 Red Mulberry Way

Amenities
Beautiful townhome, built in 2017, in the gated Stonegrove Community. Tons of upgrades! Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to spacious great room & dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, & s/s appliances. Large master w/ 2 closets, & HUGE soaking tub. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Washer/dryer included! 1 car garage + 2 parking spaces. Community pool/fitness & putting green. Near TONS of shopping/restaurants & great access to I-77/I-485.
** This is a tenant procurement, owner will be managing property once a lease is executed.