7420 Frances Irene Drive

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom Home with a 2 car garage! - For rent is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a quiet established neighborhood. Walk inside to a spacious home, with a dining room, and office area off of the foyer. Good sized kitchen overlooking the living room. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast area with a bay window off of the kitchen. The living room with a gas log fireplace and access to the beautiful backyard.

Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling, and a walk-in closet. Master Bath features a dual vanity sink and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space. All rooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer connections.



Great location with Uptown less than 25 minutes, and Beautiful Delta Creek Park right down the road! The park features a picnic area, playground, walking trails, and grills.



(RLNE5719595)