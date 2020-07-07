All apartments in Charlotte
7420 Frances Irene Drive

Location

7420 Frances Irene Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom Home with a 2 car garage! - For rent is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a quiet established neighborhood. Walk inside to a spacious home, with a dining room, and office area off of the foyer. Good sized kitchen overlooking the living room. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast area with a bay window off of the kitchen. The living room with a gas log fireplace and access to the beautiful backyard.
Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling, and a walk-in closet. Master Bath features a dual vanity sink and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space. All rooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer connections.

Great location with Uptown less than 25 minutes, and Beautiful Delta Creek Park right down the road! The park features a picnic area, playground, walking trails, and grills.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5719595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have any available units?
7420 Frances Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have?
Some of 7420 Frances Irene Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Frances Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Frances Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Frances Irene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Frances Irene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Frances Irene Drive offers parking.
Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Frances Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have a pool?
No, 7420 Frances Irene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 7420 Frances Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Frances Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 Frances Irene Drive has units with dishwashers.

