Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

First Ward Single Family Home - Views of Uptown + Park - Uptown, Single Family home with 2 car garage in First Ward fronting large common green space and impressive views of uptown. Hardwoods throughout entire home, private hardscaped patio, large covered front porch plus large covered porch on 2nd floor. Home is in superb condition with new washer/dryer/refrigerator/microwave. All bedrooms are large and oversized 2 car garage with lots of storage above.



(RLNE5734803)