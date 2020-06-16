715 N Graham St Ste 405

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Executive open plan 2-story condo located in the 4th ward section of uptown. Huge floor to ceiling windows show off the Charlotte sky line in this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that offers hardwood floors, SS appliances and seemingly the largest granite island kitchen possible. Walk to work or nightlife . Secured entry into building



