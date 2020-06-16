All apartments in Charlotte
715 N Graham St Ste 405
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

715 N Graham St Ste 405

715 N Graham St · No Longer Available
Location

715 N Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Executive open plan 2-story condo located in the 4th ward section of uptown. Huge floor to ceiling windows show off the Charlotte sky line in this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that offers hardwood floors, SS appliances and seemingly the largest granite island kitchen possible. Walk to work or nightlife . Secured entry into building

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have any available units?
715 N Graham St Ste 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have?
Some of 715 N Graham St Ste 405's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 N Graham St Ste 405 currently offering any rent specials?
715 N Graham St Ste 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 N Graham St Ste 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 is pet friendly.
Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 offer parking?
Yes, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 offers parking.
Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have a pool?
No, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 does not have a pool.
Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have accessible units?
No, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 N Graham St Ste 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 N Graham St Ste 405 has units with dishwashers.
