Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

7145 Powder Mill Place - 1

7145 Powder Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

7145 Powder Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this nice 3-bedroom/2-bath ranch house with fenced yard on a cul-de-sac in the popular Colony Woods community in Ballantyne! This home is about 1722 sq. ft., has a large rocking chair front porch, newer hardwood style laminate flooring throughout and the interior of the home has been recently painted. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace(non-functioning, for decorative purposes only). There is a nice formal dining room and formal living room. The kitchen is open to the family room. The master bedroom is a nice size and has two closets. The master bathroom has double sinks. The guest bedrooms have ample space and share a full bathroom. A full size washer/dryer can be included and is located in a separate laundry room. There is also a great screened in porch which overlooks the private fenced in back yard. A large storage shed is also included. This is a great home and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Good credit and rental history required, with a minimum credit score of 650. This home will be ready for move in around November 16th at only $1695/month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have any available units?
7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have?
Some of 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7145 Powder Mill Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.

