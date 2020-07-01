7145 Powder Mill Place - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available soon is this nice 3-bedroom/2-bath ranch house with fenced yard on a cul-de-sac in the popular Colony Woods community in Ballantyne! This home is about 1722 sq. ft., has a large rocking chair front porch, newer hardwood style laminate flooring throughout and the interior of the home has been recently painted. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace(non-functioning, for decorative purposes only). There is a nice formal dining room and formal living room. The kitchen is open to the family room. The master bedroom is a nice size and has two closets. The master bathroom has double sinks. The guest bedrooms have ample space and share a full bathroom. A full size washer/dryer can be included and is located in a separate laundry room. There is also a great screened in porch which overlooks the private fenced in back yard. A large storage shed is also included. This is a great home and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Good credit and rental history required, with a minimum credit score of 650. This home will be ready for move in around November 16th at only $1695/month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.