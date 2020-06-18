702 Farmhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom, one and a half bath. Walk in closet in master bedroom. New paint, carpet, cabinets, and appliances.



Laminate Flooring in living room and Kitchen, Carpet in Bedrooms, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances



If Schools are an important factor please verify on CMS website



NO PETS

NO SMOKING

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



Application Process

1. non-refundable Application Fees $30 - pay via cashapp or venmo

2. Income 3 times the rent

3. We run Credit,Background,Eviction Check & Rental History Check



Documents Required

1. Paystubs or if Business owner then income and expense statement not just bank statement

2. Identity Card & SSN card copy to verify your Social