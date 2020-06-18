All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

702 Farmhurst Drive

702 Farmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

702 Farmhurst Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom, one and a half bath. Walk in closet in master bedroom. New paint, carpet, cabinets, and appliances.

Laminate Flooring in living room and Kitchen, Carpet in Bedrooms, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances

If Schools are an important factor please verify on CMS website

NO PETS
NO SMOKING
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Application Process
1. non-refundable Application Fees $30 - pay via cashapp or venmo
2. Income 3 times the rent
3. We run Credit,Background,Eviction Check & Rental History Check

Documents Required
1. Paystubs or if Business owner then income and expense statement not just bank statement
2. Identity Card & SSN card copy to verify your Social

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Farmhurst Drive have any available units?
702 Farmhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Farmhurst Drive have?
Some of 702 Farmhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Farmhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Farmhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Farmhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 Farmhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 702 Farmhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 Farmhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 702 Farmhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Farmhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Farmhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 702 Farmhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 Farmhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 Farmhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Farmhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Farmhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

