Charlotte, NC
7019 Stoneridge Road - 1
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:57 PM

7019 Stoneridge Road - 1

7019 Stoneridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Stoneridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely three bed, two bath home located close to everything! Living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and access to private side patio. Spacious dining area opens into kitchen with great natural light. Plenty of counter top space for cooking! Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/ range and dishwasher! Large master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms have generous closet space. W/d connections in mudroom that leads to one car garage. Lawn maintenance and water included in rent!! This home is in a quiet neighborhood close to Food Lion, The Arboretum and schools! $1,400 rent; $1,400 deposit, $40 application fee per adult
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have any available units?
7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have?
Some of 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 Stoneridge Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
