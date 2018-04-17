7019 Stoneridge Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely three bed, two bath home located close to everything! Living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and access to private side patio. Spacious dining area opens into kitchen with great natural light. Plenty of counter top space for cooking! Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/ range and dishwasher! Large master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms have generous closet space. W/d connections in mudroom that leads to one car garage. Lawn maintenance and water included in rent!! This home is in a quiet neighborhood close to Food Lion, The Arboretum and schools! $1,400 rent; $1,400 deposit, $40 application fee per adult

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker