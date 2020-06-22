All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7014 Tabor Lane

7014 Tabor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Tabor Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PLEASE NOTE - Rental agreement of 12 or more months = $1650/month & Rental agreement 6-11 months = $1850 .... This three bedroom home is located on a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Stonehaven. At 1,900 Sq Ft, the home is situated on a large ½ acre lot with a flat fenced-in backyard with a deck and patio. It is comfortable and roomy with a semi-open floor plan. The den is carpeted but most of the home features the original hardwood floors that were just refinished. The refrigerator stays with the home. No washer/dryer. No cats. Dogs negotiable & must have $350 pet deposit.. Non-smokers. Must have renters insurance. 1-month deposit required. Application fee $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Tabor Lane have any available units?
7014 Tabor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Tabor Lane have?
Some of 7014 Tabor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Tabor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Tabor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Tabor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 Tabor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7014 Tabor Lane offer parking?
No, 7014 Tabor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7014 Tabor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Tabor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Tabor Lane have a pool?
No, 7014 Tabor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Tabor Lane have accessible units?
No, 7014 Tabor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Tabor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 Tabor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
