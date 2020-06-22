7014 Tabor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

PLEASE NOTE - Rental agreement of 12 or more months = $1650/month & Rental agreement 6-11 months = $1850 .... This three bedroom home is located on a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Stonehaven. At 1,900 Sq Ft, the home is situated on a large ½ acre lot with a flat fenced-in backyard with a deck and patio. It is comfortable and roomy with a semi-open floor plan. The den is carpeted but most of the home features the original hardwood floors that were just refinished. The refrigerator stays with the home. No washer/dryer. No cats. Dogs negotiable & must have $350 pet deposit.. Non-smokers. Must have renters insurance. 1-month deposit required. Application fee $40 per adult