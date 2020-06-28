Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7000 Sardis Road
Last updated February 15 2020
7000 Sardis Road
7000 Sardis Road
Location
7000 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two bedroom has Hardwood flooring Through . Ceiling fans through out. Large deck off the kitchen. garage around back that can also be a workshop. Unbelievable storage. This is a Must See!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7000 Sardis Road have any available units?
7000 Sardis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7000 Sardis Road have?
Some of 7000 Sardis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7000 Sardis Road currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Sardis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Sardis Road pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Sardis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7000 Sardis Road offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Sardis Road offers parking.
Does 7000 Sardis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Sardis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Sardis Road have a pool?
No, 7000 Sardis Road does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Sardis Road have accessible units?
No, 7000 Sardis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Sardis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Sardis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
