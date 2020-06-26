Amenities

6935 Beverly Springs Drive Available 07/12/19 6935 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270 - Available 07/12/19: This 3 bed / 2.5 bath, end-unit town-home is located in The Preserve at Beverly Crest. On the main floor you will find a carpeted great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace (decorative only) and ceiling fan. The eat-in wood floor kitchen features spacious counter tops and cabinets with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). Washer & Dryer includedd. Master bedroom on the main floor comes with a private bath, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The sliding glass doors open to a patio area. Upstairs the 2 carpeted guest bedrooms share a full hall bath and laundry room with dryer included. Amenities include Community pool, clubhouse and play area included. Additional features:1-car garage, gas heat, electric AC, built 1999 this home offers approx 1470 sq ft. of living space. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking



Directions: Providence Rd to Beverly Crest entrance (on Beverly Crest), to (L) onto Henseys Way, to (R) onto Drakeview Ct, to (L) onto Beverly Springs Dr. House is on the right.



