Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

6935 Beverly Springs Drive

6935 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6935 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6935 Beverly Springs Drive Available 07/12/19 6935 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270 - Available 07/12/19: This 3 bed / 2.5 bath, end-unit town-home is located in The Preserve at Beverly Crest. On the main floor you will find a carpeted great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace (decorative only) and ceiling fan. The eat-in wood floor kitchen features spacious counter tops and cabinets with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). Washer & Dryer includedd. Master bedroom on the main floor comes with a private bath, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The sliding glass doors open to a patio area. Upstairs the 2 carpeted guest bedrooms share a full hall bath and laundry room with dryer included. Amenities include Community pool, clubhouse and play area included. Additional features:1-car garage, gas heat, electric AC, built 1999 this home offers approx 1470 sq ft. of living space. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking

Directions: Providence Rd to Beverly Crest entrance (on Beverly Crest), to (L) onto Henseys Way, to (R) onto Drakeview Ct, to (L) onto Beverly Springs Dr. House is on the right.

(RLNE3264848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
6935 Beverly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 6935 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Beverly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6935 Beverly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
