All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6848 Park Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6848 Park Place Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

6848 Park Place Drive

6848 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6848 Park Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY, HIGHLY DESIRABLE!The perfect home you will love!This Stunning Penthouse end unit w/3 sides of windows + great natural light features a Split BR plan each w/private bath. Cathedral ceiling in MB w/huge dormer window. Garden tub in MBath. Vaulted grt rm w/gas log fireplace, marble hearth and lg built-in entertainment alcove. Bay window in DR. Kitchen has 42'solid hardwood cabinets. Computer niche + private covered deck off grt rm.Spacious single car garage w/auto opener.Main Building secured with key-pad lock at entry. This one is a all rounder features all amenities right at your tips. Minutes to hwys, restaurants, shopping and so much more.

Directions:I-85 to exit 45B (Harris Blvd. West). Left on Mallard Creek. Park Place at Walnut Creek is 1.2 miles down on the left
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6848 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 6848 Park Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6848 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6848 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6848 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6848 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6848 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6848 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Park Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte