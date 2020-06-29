6848 Park Place Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY, HIGHLY DESIRABLE!The perfect home you will love!This Stunning Penthouse end unit w/3 sides of windows + great natural light features a Split BR plan each w/private bath. Cathedral ceiling in MB w/huge dormer window. Garden tub in MBath. Vaulted grt rm w/gas log fireplace, marble hearth and lg built-in entertainment alcove. Bay window in DR. Kitchen has 42'solid hardwood cabinets. Computer niche + private covered deck off grt rm.Spacious single car garage w/auto opener.Main Building secured with key-pad lock at entry. This one is a all rounder features all amenities right at your tips. Minutes to hwys, restaurants, shopping and so much more.



Directions:I-85 to exit 45B (Harris Blvd. West). Left on Mallard Creek. Park Place at Walnut Creek is 1.2 miles down on the left

