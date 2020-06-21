6842 Beverly Springs Dr

Amenities

***NOTE: Pardon our mess - repairs still in process



This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home welcomes you into a bright 2-story entry!!



The open floor plan provides plenty of room, perfect for entertaining! The cozy family room features a corner fireplace with decorative molding, and the kitchen boasts wood flooring, all major appliances, ample cabinet space, a pantry and sliding door access to a patio.



The upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a bath with a garden tub and dual-sink vanity.



An attached 1-car garage completes this lovely home. Community pool, clubhouse, tennis court and pond! Sorry, no pets, please.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required