6842 Beverly Springs Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6842 Beverly Springs Dr

6842 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6842 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***NOTE: Pardon our mess - repairs still in process

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home welcomes you into a bright 2-story entry!!

The open floor plan provides plenty of room, perfect for entertaining! The cozy family room features a corner fireplace with decorative molding, and the kitchen boasts wood flooring, all major appliances, ample cabinet space, a pantry and sliding door access to a patio.

The upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a bath with a garden tub and dual-sink vanity.

An attached 1-car garage completes this lovely home. Community pool, clubhouse, tennis court and pond! Sorry, no pets, please.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today! 

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have any available units?
6842 Beverly Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have?
Some of 6842 Beverly Springs Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6842 Beverly Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6842 Beverly Springs Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 Beverly Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr does offer parking.
Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 Beverly Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6842 Beverly Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
