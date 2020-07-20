Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
6835 Trimbach Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6835 Trimbach Way
6835 Trimbach Way
No Longer Available
Location
6835 Trimbach Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3/2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage in the Mallard Forest Subdivision. Close to the University and shopping. Open floor plan on first floor, covered patio and walk-in attic storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6835 Trimbach Way have any available units?
6835 Trimbach Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6835 Trimbach Way have?
Some of 6835 Trimbach Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6835 Trimbach Way currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Trimbach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Trimbach Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 Trimbach Way is pet friendly.
Does 6835 Trimbach Way offer parking?
Yes, 6835 Trimbach Way offers parking.
Does 6835 Trimbach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Trimbach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Trimbach Way have a pool?
No, 6835 Trimbach Way does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Trimbach Way have accessible units?
No, 6835 Trimbach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Trimbach Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 Trimbach Way has units with dishwashers.
