Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

6832 Rothchild Drive

6832 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6832 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Great Location! Incredible "TURN KEY" condition! Welcome to your new townhome in desirable Beverly Crest. Private cul-de-sac with covered front porch. Open floor plan w/ALL NEW engineered wood flooring, fresh paint, corner fireplace, plantation shutters, granite counters & updated SS appliances. HUGE private back patio with custom slate tile & 6 ft privacy fence. Additional storage space includes generous size attic and storage shed. Includes lawn maintenance and access to clubhouse pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground. Walking distance to the shopping and restaurants with central access to I-485, Ballantyne and Uptown. GREAT SCHOOLS! HURRY ON THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6832 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6832 Rothchild Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6832 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6832 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6832 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Rothchild Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6832 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6832 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6832 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 Rothchild Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
