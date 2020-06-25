6832 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Great Location! Incredible "TURN KEY" condition! Welcome to your new townhome in desirable Beverly Crest. Private cul-de-sac with covered front porch. Open floor plan w/ALL NEW engineered wood flooring, fresh paint, corner fireplace, plantation shutters, granite counters & updated SS appliances. HUGE private back patio with custom slate tile & 6 ft privacy fence. Additional storage space includes generous size attic and storage shed. Includes lawn maintenance and access to clubhouse pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground. Walking distance to the shopping and restaurants with central access to I-485, Ballantyne and Uptown. GREAT SCHOOLS! HURRY ON THIS ONE!