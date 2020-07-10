6803 Flat Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 3BD/2.5BA home is located in the Polo View community of Ballantyne. Hardwood floors throughout. Two story great room and gas fireplace in additional living area. Spacious kitchen with wall oven and electric cooktop. Fenced in back yard with large patio. Additional loft area upstairs. Master bedroom features garden tub, separate glass door shower and walk in closet. Don't miss out on the chance to live in this gem close to I-485, shopping, restaurants and more! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.