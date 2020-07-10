All apartments in Charlotte
6803 Flat Creek Drive

6803 Flat Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Flat Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3BD/2.5BA home is located in the Polo View community of Ballantyne. Hardwood floors throughout. Two story great room and gas fireplace in additional living area. Spacious kitchen with wall oven and electric cooktop. Fenced in back yard with large patio. Additional loft area upstairs. Master bedroom features garden tub, separate glass door shower and walk in closet. Don't miss out on the chance to live in this gem close to I-485, shopping, restaurants and more! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have any available units?
6803 Flat Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have?
Some of 6803 Flat Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Flat Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Flat Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Flat Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6803 Flat Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6803 Flat Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Flat Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6803 Flat Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6803 Flat Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Flat Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6803 Flat Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
