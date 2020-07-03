All apartments in Charlotte
676 Penn Street

676 Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

676 Penn Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Spacious and beautiful 4 BR, 2 full/2 half BA townhome in desirable South End. Kitchen features granite countertops, tiled back splash & SS appliances. Gas range w/double trivection/convection oven. Gleaming wood floors on main level. Gas log FP. 3 generous bedrooms upstairs and 1 on lower level has been used as media room complete with surround sound. W/D included. Gas line on patio for grill. One car garage. Small pets conditional with pet deposit. A short walk to restaurants, breweries and more. Available 5/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Penn Street have any available units?
676 Penn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Penn Street have?
Some of 676 Penn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
676 Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Penn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Penn Street is pet friendly.
Does 676 Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, 676 Penn Street offers parking.
Does 676 Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Penn Street have a pool?
No, 676 Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does 676 Penn Street have accessible units?
No, 676 Penn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Penn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

