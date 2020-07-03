676 Penn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

Spacious and beautiful 4 BR, 2 full/2 half BA townhome in desirable South End. Kitchen features granite countertops, tiled back splash & SS appliances. Gas range w/double trivection/convection oven. Gleaming wood floors on main level. Gas log FP. 3 generous bedrooms upstairs and 1 on lower level has been used as media room complete with surround sound. W/D included. Gas line on patio for grill. One car garage. Small pets conditional with pet deposit. A short walk to restaurants, breweries and more. Available 5/1.