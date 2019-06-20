6734 Cypress Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated townhouse centrally located in Charlotte. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features new hot water heater, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on first floor & bathrooms, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & family room. Large kitchen with all appliances included, lg. eat-at island, new faucet & large pantry. Patio outside the kitchen that backs to trees & utility storage area. Nice master bedroom with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, 2 sinks in the bathroom, new toilet, flooring & lighting. 2 nice secondary bedrooms w/ceiling fans & new carpet. Updated hall bathroom. Easy access to major roads, Uptown & bus lines. Water is included in rent. No pets allowed.