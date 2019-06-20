All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:24 PM

6734 Cypress Tree Lane

6734 Cypress Tree Lane · (704) 727-4050
Location

6734 Cypress Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Farm Pond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhouse centrally located in Charlotte. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features new hot water heater, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on first floor & bathrooms, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & family room. Large kitchen with all appliances included, lg. eat-at island, new faucet & large pantry. Patio outside the kitchen that backs to trees & utility storage area. Nice master bedroom with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, 2 sinks in the bathroom, new toilet, flooring & lighting. 2 nice secondary bedrooms w/ceiling fans & new carpet. Updated hall bathroom. Easy access to major roads, Uptown & bus lines. Water is included in rent. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have any available units?
6734 Cypress Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have?
Some of 6734 Cypress Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Cypress Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Cypress Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Cypress Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Cypress Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 Cypress Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
