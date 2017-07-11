6623 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful townhouse in much sought after Beverly Crest neighborhood in south Charlotte. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and covered garage for one car (1660 sq ft). Fully renovated kitchen (granite counter top, new steel appliances). Freshly painted with new carpet. The main floor has wood / vinyl flooring with a fireplace. The upper floor has three bedrooms with adjoining walk in closet along with newly replaced carpet. Access to community club house which includes swimming pool, tennis and basket ball courts. Rent includes monthly water & trash utility bill and use of washer & dryer.



Offered by Skyecroft Realty Group

Newly Listed! Beautiful townhouse in much sought after Beverly Crest neighborhood in south Charlotte. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and covered garage for one car (1660 sq ft). Fully renovated kitchen (granite counter top, new steel appliances). Freshly painted with new carpet. The main floor has wood / vinyl flooring with a fireplace. The upper floor has three bedrooms with adjoining walk in closet along with newly replaced carpet. Access to community club house which includes swimming pool, tennis and basket ball courts. Rent includes monthly water & trash utility bill and use of washer & dryer.