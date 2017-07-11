All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:46 PM

6623 Beverly Springs Drive

6623 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse in much sought after Beverly Crest neighborhood in south Charlotte. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and covered garage for one car (1660 sq ft). Fully renovated kitchen (granite counter top, new steel appliances). Freshly painted with new carpet. The main floor has wood / vinyl flooring with a fireplace. The upper floor has three bedrooms with adjoining walk in closet along with newly replaced carpet. Access to community club house which includes swimming pool, tennis and basket ball courts. Rent includes monthly water & trash utility bill and use of washer & dryer.

Offered by Skyecroft Realty Group
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
6623 Beverly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 6623 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6623 Beverly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 Beverly Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
