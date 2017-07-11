6623 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in much sought after Beverly Crest neighborhood in south Charlotte. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and covered garage for one car (1660 sq ft). Fully renovated kitchen (granite counter top, new steel appliances). Freshly painted with new carpet. The main floor has wood / vinyl flooring with a fireplace. The upper floor has three bedrooms with adjoining walk in closet along with newly replaced carpet. Access to community club house which includes swimming pool, tennis and basket ball courts. Rent includes monthly water & trash utility bill and use of washer & dryer.
Offered by Skyecroft Realty Group
