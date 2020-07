Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

accepts section 8

This cozy home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape Cod with the Master bedroom downstairs!

This home has a large eat-in kitchen and a large living room with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights!

The home comes with a washer and dryer at no extra cost!

And a gigantic fenced in yard for kids or dogs!



(We are sorry, but we are not able to accept Section 8 vouchers.)