Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Be the first to live in this Brand New Townhouse FOR RENT at Davis Lake! This home offers an open floor plan, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, 3 bed 2.5 bath with full yard maintenance!!



Video Tour can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/affordablepropertymanagementservices.org/videos/232237084717206/