6535 Pineburr Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex. Located in the Stonehaven Neigborhood. Close to walking trail.



Available for a March 26, 2019 Move - In



This duplex features:



*Living room with a fireplace

*Dining room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Central air & heat

*Laundry room

*Driveway



At this great price this property will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



East Mecklenburg High

McClintock Middle School

Rama Road Elementary