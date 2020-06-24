All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6535 Pineburr Road
Last updated March 19 2019

6535 Pineburr Road

6535 Pineburr Road · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Pineburr Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex. Located in the Stonehaven Neigborhood. Close to walking trail.

Available for a March 26, 2019 Move - In

This duplex features:

*Living room with a fireplace
*Dining room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Central air & heat
*Laundry room
*Driveway

At this great price this property will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

East Mecklenburg High
McClintock Middle School
Rama Road Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Pineburr Road have any available units?
6535 Pineburr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Pineburr Road have?
Some of 6535 Pineburr Road's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Pineburr Road currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Pineburr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Pineburr Road pet-friendly?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6535 Pineburr Road offer parking?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Pineburr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Pineburr Road have a pool?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Pineburr Road have accessible units?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Pineburr Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Pineburr Road does not have units with dishwashers.
