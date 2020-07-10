6527 Andora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming renovated 4 BR, 2 BA home situated on a nice lot. 2 decks one on back of house and the other separate. a great backyard for entertaining and outdoor fun. Snuggle up to the warm, inviting brick fireplace in your sunny living room. or enjoy your updated kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar for cooking or family time. New hardwood laminate floors and carpet. 4 BR including a spacious master with private BA. Do not miss out on this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge;



High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy;



Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy;



Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.