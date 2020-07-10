All apartments in Charlotte
6527 Andora Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

6527 Andora Drive

6527 Andora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6527 Andora Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Charming renovated 4 BR, 2 BA home situated on a nice lot. 2 decks one on back of house and the other separate. a great backyard for entertaining and outdoor fun. Snuggle up to the warm, inviting brick fireplace in your sunny living room. or enjoy your updated kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar for cooking or family time. New hardwood laminate floors and carpet. 4 BR including a spacious master with private BA. Do not miss out on this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Hickory Ridge;

High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy;

Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy;

Elementary school: Hickory Grove Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 Andora Drive have any available units?
6527 Andora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6527 Andora Drive have?
Some of 6527 Andora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Andora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Andora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Andora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6527 Andora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6527 Andora Drive offer parking?
No, 6527 Andora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6527 Andora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Andora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Andora Drive have a pool?
No, 6527 Andora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6527 Andora Drive have accessible units?
No, 6527 Andora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Andora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6527 Andora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

