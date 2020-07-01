6508 Harris River Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to move into this amazing new construction, 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome located in The Woods at Davis Lake! End unit, Open main floor plan boasts a spacious family room and large dining area, a huge kitchen island, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including gas stove. Other features include, granite countertops in bathrooms, crown molding, attached one-car garage! Irrigation and full yard maintenance included! This home is MOVE-IN READY! Great location; walk to Harris Teeter, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-485, I-85 and I-77 and lots more!