6508 Harris River Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

6508 Harris River Way

6508 Harris River Way · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Harris River Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to move into this amazing new construction, 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome located in The Woods at Davis Lake! End unit, Open main floor plan boasts a spacious family room and large dining area, a huge kitchen island, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including gas stove. Other features include, granite countertops in bathrooms, crown molding, attached one-car garage! Irrigation and full yard maintenance included! This home is MOVE-IN READY! Great location; walk to Harris Teeter, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-485, I-85 and I-77 and lots more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Harris River Way have any available units?
6508 Harris River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Harris River Way have?
Some of 6508 Harris River Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Harris River Way currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Harris River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Harris River Way pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Harris River Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6508 Harris River Way offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Harris River Way offers parking.
Does 6508 Harris River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Harris River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Harris River Way have a pool?
No, 6508 Harris River Way does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Harris River Way have accessible units?
No, 6508 Harris River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Harris River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Harris River Way has units with dishwashers.

