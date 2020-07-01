6508 Harris River Way

Amenities
Be the first to move into this amazing new construction, 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome located in The Woods at Davis Lake! End unit, Open main floor plan boasts a spacious family room and large dining area, a huge kitchen island, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including gas stove. Other features include, granite countertops in bathrooms, crown molding, attached one-car garage! Irrigation and full yard maintenance included! This home is MOVE-IN READY! Great location; walk to Harris Teeter, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-485, I-85 and I-77 and lots more!