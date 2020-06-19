All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

649 Lex Drive

649 Lex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 Lex Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed 2 bath Tri-level town home. just mins from UNCC in Charlotte, NC - This spacious Tri-level town house is just minutes from UNCC and close to shops and restaurants. New painting , recessed lighting, smooth ceilings, new windows. The floor plan includes new wood flooring throughout, and one bedroom and bathroom located on the lower level with a private entry. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath are located upstairs. A deck is located off of the living room on the main floor. Water is included.

Directions: From I-85 N, take Exit 45A (Harris Blvd). Merge on W. W.T. Harris Blvd. Left on N. Tryon St. Right on E. Mallard Creek Church Rd. Right on Mary Alexander Rd. Right on Lex Dr. Take 1st Right to stay on Lex Dr. Unit is on the Right.

(RLNE3443471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Lex Drive have any available units?
649 Lex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 649 Lex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 Lex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Lex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Lex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 649 Lex Drive offer parking?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 649 Lex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Lex Drive have a pool?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 Lex Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Lex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Lex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Lex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

