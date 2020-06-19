649 Lex Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed 2 bath Tri-level town home. just mins from UNCC in Charlotte, NC - This spacious Tri-level town house is just minutes from UNCC and close to shops and restaurants. New painting , recessed lighting, smooth ceilings, new windows. The floor plan includes new wood flooring throughout, and one bedroom and bathroom located on the lower level with a private entry. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath are located upstairs. A deck is located off of the living room on the main floor. Water is included.



Directions: From I-85 N, take Exit 45A (Harris Blvd). Merge on W. W.T. Harris Blvd. Left on N. Tryon St. Right on E. Mallard Creek Church Rd. Right on Mary Alexander Rd. Right on Lex Dr. Take 1st Right to stay on Lex Dr. Unit is on the Right.



(RLNE3443471)