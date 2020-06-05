6450 Royal Celadon Way - 1

6450 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269 Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Nice home in gated community. This 2br home has a bonus room on the lower level that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. This 3 level townhome has plenty of space. A much see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
