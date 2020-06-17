All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6427 Quarterbridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6427 Quarterbridge Lane
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

6427 Quarterbridge Lane

6427 Quarterbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6427 Quarterbridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing townhome styled condo, close to all that Charlotte has to offer, seconds away from I-85, Ikea shopping center, restaurants, shops and the "blue line" light rail. Lower than many average rents in the area, this one should be in your top list! Included in the rent are water, and Samsung washer and dryer machines. Only 1 pet allowed less than 25 pounds and non aggressive breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee. APPLICANTS: required income 3x the rent, 1 month security deposit, $100 non refundable application fee for 1st applicant and $25 for any subsequent, employment verification, credit check and background check will be performed.>>>>HOA is in the process of repairing potholes in the road and re-paving<<<<

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have any available units?
6427 Quarterbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6427 Quarterbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Quarterbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Quarterbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Quarterbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Quarterbridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte