6427 Quarterbridge Lane

Amazing townhome styled condo, close to all that Charlotte has to offer, seconds away from I-85, Ikea shopping center, restaurants, shops and the "blue line" light rail. Lower than many average rents in the area, this one should be in your top list! Included in the rent are water, and Samsung washer and dryer machines. Only 1 pet allowed less than 25 pounds and non aggressive breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee. APPLICANTS: required income 3x the rent, 1 month security deposit, $100 non refundable application fee for 1st applicant and $25 for any subsequent, employment verification, credit check and background check will be performed.>>>>HOA is in the process of repairing potholes in the road and re-paving<<<<