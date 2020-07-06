6408 Piney Path Road

Amenities
Amazing house in quiet, family friendly neighborhood.
2 bedroom/1 bath house. Vaulted ceilings with fireplace in great room. large walk in closets in both bedrooms. washer/dryer available. backyard with deck. storage room outside.
$1045/month. $1045 security deposit. Available for showings starting August 22, 2019
You can schedule an automatic viewing by using the rently.com service. Please call with any questions at 980-888-8468
This property is unable to accept Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.