Last updated August 24 2019 at 8:10 PM

6408 Piney Path Road

6408 Piney Path Road · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Piney Path Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing house in quiet, family friendly neighborhood.

2 bedroom/1 bath house. Vaulted ceilings with fireplace in great room. large walk in closets in both bedrooms. washer/dryer available. backyard with deck. storage room outside.

$1045/month. $1045 security deposit. Available for showings starting August 22, 2019

You can schedule an automatic viewing by using the rently.com service. Please call with any questions at 980-888-8468

This property is unable to accept Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Piney Path Road have any available units?
6408 Piney Path Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Piney Path Road have?
Some of 6408 Piney Path Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Piney Path Road currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Piney Path Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Piney Path Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Piney Path Road is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Piney Path Road offer parking?
No, 6408 Piney Path Road does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Piney Path Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 Piney Path Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Piney Path Road have a pool?
No, 6408 Piney Path Road does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Piney Path Road have accessible units?
No, 6408 Piney Path Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Piney Path Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Piney Path Road does not have units with dishwashers.

