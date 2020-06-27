All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:01 AM

629 Robertson Avenue

629 Robertson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 Robertson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home sweet home is available to lease, at 629 Robertson Avenue! The original charm beautifully complements the contemporary updates made to this home. Updates include neutral painted walls, professionally installed flooring and fitted with stylish contemporary light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows seamlessly to both dining rooms and kitchen. For your cooking enjoyment, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major appliances and room enough for a kitchen table! The wood style flooring adds a warm and cozy touch to this room so hours can be spent in the kitchen preparing and enjoying your favorite meals. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can make 629 Robertson Avenue, in Charlotte, your home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Robertson Avenue have any available units?
629 Robertson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 629 Robertson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 Robertson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Robertson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Robertson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue offer parking?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Robertson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Robertson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
