Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home sweet home is available to lease, at 629 Robertson Avenue! The original charm beautifully complements the contemporary updates made to this home. Updates include neutral painted walls, professionally installed flooring and fitted with stylish contemporary light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows seamlessly to both dining rooms and kitchen. For your cooking enjoyment, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major appliances and room enough for a kitchen table! The wood style flooring adds a warm and cozy touch to this room so hours can be spent in the kitchen preparing and enjoying your favorite meals. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can make 629 Robertson Avenue, in Charlotte, your home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.