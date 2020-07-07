All apartments in Charlotte
623 Olmsted Park Pl #F
623 Olmsted Park Pl #F

623 Olmsted Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

623 Olmsted Park Pl, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
623 Olmsted Park Pl #F Available 01/01/20 623 Olmstead Park Pl #F - Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this top floor 2 story - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated condo with a private balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Main level with prefinished wood floors, vaulted ceiling in den, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to everything South end has to offer including retail, dining & breweries, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte.

(RLNE4521152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have any available units?
623 Olmsted Park Pl #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have?
Some of 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F currently offering any rent specials?
623 Olmsted Park Pl #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F pet-friendly?
No, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F offer parking?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F offers parking.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have a pool?
Yes, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F has a pool.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have accessible units?
No, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Olmsted Park Pl #F does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
