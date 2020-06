Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Tenant occupied, available for showings after May 15.

Lovely home with large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and nice size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs and full bath, one with a huge walk in closet. Large deck behind the home and spacious back yard. 1 car garage great for extra storage. Plenty of driveway parking. Wood floors on the main, black/white kitchen appliances, white kitchen cabinets.