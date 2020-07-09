6208 Harburn Forest Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated home in convenient and amenity filled Highland Creek neighborhood. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. New wood look luxury vinyl plank floors through out first floor. New carpet on 2nd floor. Spacious master bdrm with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet; master bath has double sink vanity w/ granite countertop. 2nd bdrm also has walk-in closet. Hallway bath vanity has granite countertop. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. Highland Creek playground is on the same block.