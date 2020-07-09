All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:22 PM

6208 Harburn Forest Drive

6208 Harburn Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Harburn Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully updated home in convenient and amenity filled Highland Creek neighborhood. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. New wood look luxury vinyl plank floors through out first floor. New carpet on 2nd floor. Spacious master bdrm with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet; master bath has double sink vanity w/ granite countertop. 2nd bdrm also has walk-in closet. Hallway bath vanity has granite countertop. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. Highland Creek playground is on the same block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have any available units?
6208 Harburn Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have?
Some of 6208 Harburn Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Harburn Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Harburn Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Harburn Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Harburn Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 Harburn Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

