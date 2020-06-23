All apartments in Charlotte
618 Vista Grande Circle
618 Vista Grande Circle

618 Vista Grande Circle · No Longer Available
Location

618 Vista Grande Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, good size kitchen and eating area. Master has private bath and large closet. The home also has a covered patio, deck and storage shed. Good size back yard with mature trees. Located on a quiet street just off Carmel Rd. near Hwy 521. Close to I-485, Hwy 51 and Ballantyne. Minutes from South Park or I-77. Easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Vista Grande Circle have any available units?
618 Vista Grande Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Vista Grande Circle have?
Some of 618 Vista Grande Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Vista Grande Circle currently offering any rent specials?
618 Vista Grande Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Vista Grande Circle pet-friendly?
No, 618 Vista Grande Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 618 Vista Grande Circle offer parking?
Yes, 618 Vista Grande Circle does offer parking.
Does 618 Vista Grande Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Vista Grande Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Vista Grande Circle have a pool?
No, 618 Vista Grande Circle does not have a pool.
Does 618 Vista Grande Circle have accessible units?
No, 618 Vista Grande Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Vista Grande Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Vista Grande Circle has units with dishwashers.
