618 Vista Grande Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This updated ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, good size kitchen and eating area. Master has private bath and large closet. The home also has a covered patio, deck and storage shed. Good size back yard with mature trees. Located on a quiet street just off Carmel Rd. near Hwy 521. Close to I-485, Hwy 51 and Ballantyne. Minutes from South Park or I-77. Easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit.