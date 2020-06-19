6112 Meadow Rose Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 2 bath Condo/Townhome for rent in Rosecroft Subd. in Charlotte, NC - Completely remodeled condo 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo. Great Layout with Rocking chail porch, granite counter tops, new solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close hinges,penny tile back splash and all new appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private master bath with glass shower. New laminate floors and fresh paint with a modern color scheme. located in the Rear of the Community and is walking distance to Dining and Shopping.



Driving south on Harris Blvd, just one block south of the Sharon Amity Intersection turn left onto Meadow Rose. 6112 Meadow Rose Ln Unit G



(RLNE4084898)