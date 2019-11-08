All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

6112 Lexham Lane

Location

6112 Lexham Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Remarkable home in highly desired South Charlotte with backyard oasis! Enjoy the soothing outdoors with this gorgeous pool, lush landscaping and outstanding stone work with small pond! This superb location well within I-485 loop is close to shopping, greenway, golf courses, restaurants, movies, Trader Joes and more! Neighborhood wired for fiber internet. Hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy no carpeting. Open kitchen/living room concept. Kitchen features stainless steel gourmet appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and more! Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast with lots of natural light. Sunroom to enjoy the Carolina Breeze! Schedule a showing today! This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Lexham Lane have any available units?
6112 Lexham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Lexham Lane have?
Some of 6112 Lexham Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Lexham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Lexham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Lexham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6112 Lexham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6112 Lexham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Lexham Lane offers parking.
Does 6112 Lexham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Lexham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Lexham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6112 Lexham Lane has a pool.
Does 6112 Lexham Lane have accessible units?
No, 6112 Lexham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Lexham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Lexham Lane has units with dishwashers.

