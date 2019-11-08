6112 Lexham Lane

Amenities

Remarkable home in highly desired South Charlotte with backyard oasis! Enjoy the soothing outdoors with this gorgeous pool, lush landscaping and outstanding stone work with small pond! This superb location well within I-485 loop is close to shopping, greenway, golf courses, restaurants, movies, Trader Joes and more! Neighborhood wired for fiber internet. Hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy no carpeting. Open kitchen/living room concept. Kitchen features stainless steel gourmet appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and more! Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast with lots of natural light. Sunroom to enjoy the Carolina Breeze! Schedule a showing today! This is a must see.