Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6063 Pinebark Ct

6063 Pinebark Court · No Longer Available
Location

6063 Pinebark Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The most space for the best price! Don’t miss your chance to call this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom condo your new home sweet home. Perfectly located only 15 minutes from uptown you are never far from anything. Mix meals and memories in the awe-inspiring kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and laminate flooring to make clean up a breeze! Cozy up with loved ones around the decorative fireplace in the living room or spend warmer months on the oversized patio or at the community pool, whatever the weather a good time is guaranteed! The spacious master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk-in closet is the ideal retreat to promote rest and relaxation with an additional bedroom and full bathroom for optimal privacy and convenience. Landscaping, water, and trash are included leaving you with more time and money to spend on the things that matter most. Don’t wait, call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 Pinebark Ct have any available units?
6063 Pinebark Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6063 Pinebark Ct have?
Some of 6063 Pinebark Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6063 Pinebark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Pinebark Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Pinebark Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Pinebark Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Pinebark Ct offer parking?
No, 6063 Pinebark Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Pinebark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6063 Pinebark Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Pinebark Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6063 Pinebark Ct has a pool.
Does 6063 Pinebark Ct have accessible units?
No, 6063 Pinebark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Pinebark Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 Pinebark Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
