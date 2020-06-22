Amenities

The most space for the best price! Don’t miss your chance to call this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom condo your new home sweet home. Perfectly located only 15 minutes from uptown you are never far from anything. Mix meals and memories in the awe-inspiring kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and laminate flooring to make clean up a breeze! Cozy up with loved ones around the decorative fireplace in the living room or spend warmer months on the oversized patio or at the community pool, whatever the weather a good time is guaranteed! The spacious master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk-in closet is the ideal retreat to promote rest and relaxation with an additional bedroom and full bathroom for optimal privacy and convenience. Landscaping, water, and trash are included leaving you with more time and money to spend on the things that matter most. Don’t wait, call today to schedule a showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6063-pinebark-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.