Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

6053 Cougar Lane

6053 Cougar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6053 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
SELF-TOUR - - Townhouse - 2 bed / 2.5 Bath - 1304 Sqft - Available for immediate move in

Phenomenal 2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse located minutes from Northlake Mall, I-77, IBM & Wachovia business parks! Easy access to I-85!! Private baths and walk in closets in each bedroom. with Central Air, Washer and dryer connection, both rooms come with a very spacious walk-in closet with ample storage space. Kitchen comes with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher. Master bathroom comes with a his and her style bathroom sink. Townhouse is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Great living space when you enter the front door in which flows nicely to the dinning room. Property does NOT come furnished. This townhouse overlooks a private wooded area. Also has community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6053 Cougar Lane have any available units?
6053 Cougar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6053 Cougar Lane have?
Some of 6053 Cougar Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6053 Cougar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6053 Cougar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6053 Cougar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6053 Cougar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6053 Cougar Lane offer parking?
No, 6053 Cougar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6053 Cougar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6053 Cougar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6053 Cougar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6053 Cougar Lane has a pool.
Does 6053 Cougar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6053 Cougar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6053 Cougar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6053 Cougar Lane has units with dishwashers.

