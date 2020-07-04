6053 Cougar Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

SELF-TOUR - - Townhouse - 2 bed / 2.5 Bath - 1304 Sqft - Available for immediate move in



Phenomenal 2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse located minutes from Northlake Mall, I-77, IBM & Wachovia business parks! Easy access to I-85!! Private baths and walk in closets in each bedroom. with Central Air, Washer and dryer connection, both rooms come with a very spacious walk-in closet with ample storage space. Kitchen comes with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher. Master bathroom comes with a his and her style bathroom sink. Townhouse is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Great living space when you enter the front door in which flows nicely to the dinning room. Property does NOT come furnished. This townhouse overlooks a private wooded area. Also has community pool.