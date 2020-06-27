6041 Winged Elm Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Nice townhome in quite neighborhood with pool and landscaped common areas. This end unit has 2 master suites on different levels, another spacious bedroom and 2 full baths. Large open kitchen has big counter tops and lots of cabinet space along with a pantry. Living room with fireplace opens to covered deck with outside storage closet. Formal dining room, breakfast area. Bay window and lots of closet space. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front. 15 mins to uptown. All Shopping near.