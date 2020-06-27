All apartments in Charlotte
6041 Winged Elm Court

Location

6041 Winged Elm Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice townhome in quite neighborhood with pool and landscaped common areas. This end unit has 2 master suites on different levels, another spacious bedroom and 2 full baths. Large open kitchen has big counter tops and lots of cabinet space along with a pantry. Living room with fireplace opens to covered deck with outside storage closet. Formal dining room, breakfast area. Bay window and lots of closet space. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front. 15 mins to uptown. All Shopping near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 Winged Elm Court have any available units?
6041 Winged Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6041 Winged Elm Court have?
Some of 6041 Winged Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 Winged Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
6041 Winged Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 Winged Elm Court pet-friendly?
No, 6041 Winged Elm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6041 Winged Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 6041 Winged Elm Court offers parking.
Does 6041 Winged Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6041 Winged Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 Winged Elm Court have a pool?
Yes, 6041 Winged Elm Court has a pool.
Does 6041 Winged Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 6041 Winged Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 Winged Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6041 Winged Elm Court has units with dishwashers.
