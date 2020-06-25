6007 Country Walk Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath split bedroom ranch style home. High ceilings with lots of light, large master bedroom with en suite and huge walk in closet, wood burning fireplace, laundry hookups, and an office/study area off of the kitchen are a few of the highlights of this home. Brand new wood laminate flooring, new tile in both bathrooms, new vanity and updated fixtures in secondary bath and freshly painted throughout entire home. Close proximity to uptown Charlotte with easy access to major arteries including Independence Freeway, Albemarle Road, Central Avenue and I-485. Close to retail, restaurants and grocery, this is a must see! Rent includes water/septic, pest control/extermination, and lawn maintenance.