Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

6007 Country Walk Drive

6007 Country Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Country Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath split bedroom ranch style home. High ceilings with lots of light, large master bedroom with en suite and huge walk in closet, wood burning fireplace, laundry hookups, and an office/study area off of the kitchen are a few of the highlights of this home. Brand new wood laminate flooring, new tile in both bathrooms, new vanity and updated fixtures in secondary bath and freshly painted throughout entire home. Close proximity to uptown Charlotte with easy access to major arteries including Independence Freeway, Albemarle Road, Central Avenue and I-485. Close to retail, restaurants and grocery, this is a must see! Rent includes water/septic, pest control/extermination, and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

