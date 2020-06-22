All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6000 Patrick Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6000 Patrick Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:06 AM

6000 Patrick Place

6000 Patrick Place · (704) 593-6874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6000 Patrick Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3br/2.5ba duplex conveniently located minutes from SouthPark and walkable to recently constructed greenway. Complete downstairs renovation with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and flooring throughout. Kitchen, Dining area, Living room, laundry room, and half-bath on main level. Master bathroom with ensuite bath, guest bath and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Large, private attic space for plenty of storage. Private driveway in mature, quiet neighborhood. Washer and dryer hookups, but current units can be included for small fee. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly, with some breed restrictions. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. A $55 application fee is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Patrick Place have any available units?
6000 Patrick Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Patrick Place have?
Some of 6000 Patrick Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Patrick Place currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Patrick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Patrick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Patrick Place is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Patrick Place offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Patrick Place does offer parking.
Does 6000 Patrick Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Patrick Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Patrick Place have a pool?
No, 6000 Patrick Place does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Patrick Place have accessible units?
No, 6000 Patrick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Patrick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Patrick Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6000 Patrick Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity