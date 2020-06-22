6000 Patrick Place

Amenities

3br/2.5ba duplex conveniently located minutes from SouthPark and walkable to recently constructed greenway. Complete downstairs renovation with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and flooring throughout. Kitchen, Dining area, Living room, laundry room, and half-bath on main level. Master bathroom with ensuite bath, guest bath and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Large, private attic space for plenty of storage. Private driveway in mature, quiet neighborhood. Washer and dryer hookups, but current units can be included for small fee. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly, with some breed restrictions. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. A $55 application fee is required.