5933 Bluebonnet Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dog Lovers....Humongous Fenced-In Backyard, Fur Baby Paradise!



4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2-Story Older House with lots of Character and Warmth. Wood Burning Fireplace, Patio, Tile and Carpet Floors, Spacious Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Warm and Friendly Neighborhood, close to everything, come see it today!



Note: Property will be painted, all walls and trim throughout the house prior to move-in, unless Tenant wants to paint for a discount in rent, we would then supply the paint and materials. All repairs will be made prior to move-in too.

Contact us to schedule a showing.