Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5933 Bluebonnet Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5933 Bluebonnet Road

5933 Bluebonnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Bluebonnet Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dog Lovers....Humongous Fenced-In Backyard, Fur Baby Paradise!

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2-Story Older House with lots of Character and Warmth. Wood Burning Fireplace, Patio, Tile and Carpet Floors, Spacious Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Warm and Friendly Neighborhood, close to everything, come see it today!

Note: Property will be painted, all walls and trim throughout the house prior to move-in, unless Tenant wants to paint for a discount in rent, we would then supply the paint and materials. All repairs will be made prior to move-in too.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have any available units?
5933 Bluebonnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have?
Some of 5933 Bluebonnet Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Bluebonnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Bluebonnet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Bluebonnet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5933 Bluebonnet Road is pet friendly.
Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road offer parking?
No, 5933 Bluebonnet Road does not offer parking.
Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Bluebonnet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have a pool?
No, 5933 Bluebonnet Road does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have accessible units?
No, 5933 Bluebonnet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Bluebonnet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Bluebonnet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
